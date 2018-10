DENVER — Home owners in Denver now have the option of receiving cash offers for their homes from Zillow.

The Denver Post reports that Zillow launched the Zillow Offers service on Monday, presenting the service as one that frees home owners from the hassles of selling their homes, such as showings, additional maintenance and cleaning, and allowing them to set the time of closing.

Sellers interested in receiving an offer from Zillow can click on a tab on the Zillow website to request an offer.