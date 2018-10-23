UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital president to retire in 2019

LONGMONT — UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital president Dan Robinson plans to retire next year.

Robinson, who joined UCHealth in 2007, previously served as UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital’s

vice president of operations and CEO of UCHealth Medical Group, according to a hospital news release.

“One of the proudest moments of my career was developing and opening Longs Peak Hospital,” said Robinson. “While I look forward to spending more time with my family, hiking some new trails and biking our beautiful state, I will miss my colleagues and meeting the brave patients and family members we care for.”

UCHealth will soon begin a search for the next president of Longs Peak Hospital with the goal of announcing a new leader in early 2019, the release said. To ensure a smooth transition, Robinson is planning to continue serving as Longs Peak president until his successor is selected.