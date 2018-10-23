Pilatus opens new completions facility in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd. has opened its new completions center in Broomfield, providing additional capacity for its single-engine turboprop PC-12 NG and new PC-24 Super Versatile Jet.

The 118,000-square-foot center at 12300 Pilatus Way is custom-designed to conduct aircraft interior and exterior completions for aircraft completions delivering to North and South America.

Pilatus dedicated the facility Oct. 22 at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, with the ceremony attended by more than 200 Pilatus leaders, employees, dealers and suppliers, as well as local and state government officials, and other guests.

The facility features state-of-the-art fabrication and installation shops, along with spare-parts inventory to support the award-winning Authorised Pilatus Service Centre network, and offices for technical support personnel and business management groups. The new completions center consolidates the operations that Pilatus has performed at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport for more than 20 years.

“We are proud to be able to continue producing and supporting the industry’s highest quality aircraft here in Colorado,” Pilatus president and CEO Thomas Bosshard said in a written statement. “Over the past 20 years we have built up a tremendously talented workforce that maintains the high quality standards set by our Swiss parent company.”

The North and South American markets make up 60 percent to 70 percent of consolidated annual Pilatus business aircraft sales. The new interior and exterior completions facility allows the company to customise aircraft for individual customers and respond quickly to changing market demands, the company said.

Typically, about 55 PC-12 NG single-engine turboprop aircraft are completed in Broomfield each year, and the company plans for an additional 25 to 30 of its new PC-24 Super Versatile Jets to flow through the facility annually. Pilatus expects to increase employment by approximately 30 percent over the next three years to handle this growth.

To help fill new positions, Pilatus has instituted an apprenticeship program to meet its growing needs. Modeled after the apprenticeship system common in Switzerland, the Broomfield company applied the creative employee training, education, and development program to its U.S. workforce.

The program combines on-the-job training and formal classroom education, with apprentices paid to learn valuable trade skills, earn a college degree and be ready for the workforce with no college debt.