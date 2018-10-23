Longmont United Hospital gets new breast cancer accreditation

LONGMONT — Longmont United Hospital’s Breast Care Center has been granted a three-year, full accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), according to a hospital news release.

The program is administered by the American College of Surgeons. NAPBC-accredited centers provide access to a range of board-certified specialists, including breast surgeons, breast radiologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, pathologists, plastic/reconstructive surgeons, genetic counselors and psychosocial support professionals, the release said.

“This designation is a significant achievement and it demonstrates our commitment to providing top quality, whole person care to the women of our community,” Dr. Gerlinde Tynan, chief medical officer and breast surgeon at LUH, said in a statement.