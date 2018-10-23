Colorado Tech Shop awarded Longmont economic development grant

LONGMONT — Colorado Tech Shop Inc. was recently awarded a $10,000 grant as part of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership’s Advance Longmont Target Industries Grant program, according to a partnership news release.

Colorado Tech Shop provides leading-edge electrical product design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly services.

“The Longmont EDP Advanced Industries Grant has allowed us to purchase new equipment and aided in the fit out of our beautifully designed new space, which includes community co-working space,” Colorado Tech Shop CEO Katie Hedrick said in a prepared statement. “The expansion in our capabilities will allow us to employ more local people with a potential for a second shift, as well as improve our efficiency, and give us the ability to take on work that would have been impossible before the new machinery.”

The Advance Longmont Target Industries Grant is designed to support Longmont’s primary and local businesses in their expansion efforts.