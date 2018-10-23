Bricker to step down as executive director of Greeley DDA

GREELEY — Pam Bricker, who has led the Greeley Downtown Development Authority for eight years, will step down from the position, Dec. 31. She will be replaced by Bianca Fisher, effective Jan. 1, 2018. The organization announced the changes late Tuesday.

Fisher has served on the staff of the DDA for almost 10 years, serving as associate director for seven years.

Phil Grizzle, DDA chairman, lauded Bricker and said the organization would be in good hands with Fisher.

“Pam’s leadership and impact to Downtown Greeley during this time cannot be overstated,” Grizzle said in a written statement. “She and the staff team she led played critical roles in much of the economic development and growth downtown is currently experiencing.”

He credited Bricker with helping make downtown Greeley a place in which small businesses can thrive, even as she worked to attract larger developments such as the DoubleTree Hotel at Lincoln Park.

“Pam’s vision and leadership has shaped our experience of downtown by bringing the people, businesses, and organizations together necessary to make events like Friday Fests and OktoBREWfests a huge success,” he said. “Creativity and the arts have been elevated to a new level under her leadership and now are a strong part of our identity as an award-winning Creative District in our state. Pam brought collaboration and innovative approaches to us. Our downtown is receiving statewide and national recognition, has become a place we are proud of, a place many of us want to be part of, and a place other cities want to emulate. We will miss her, but also know the legacy and road map she helped create will continue to move us forward.”

Grizzle said Fisher “brings a wealth of experience, leadership, passion, vision, and skills to this position. As a Greeley resident since 2005 and a University of Northern Colorado graduate, Bianca has strong roots in our community and cares deeply for Greeley and for downtown. She is widely connected in this city and serves on multiple boards and committees such the Greeley Transitional House and the Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado.

“Bianca believes in our future and has the ability to not only continue leading us but also take us the new directions and ways we will need to go,” he added. “We could not have asked for a better person to take over as Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.”