BOK Financial employees laid off following CoBiz merger

TULSA, Okla. — BOK Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BOKF) has laid off at least 167 employees following the completion earlier this month of a roughly $1-billion merger with CoBiz Financial Inc. (Nasdaq: COBZ).

CoBiz has branches in Boulder, Louisville and in Fort Collins. Tulsa-based BOK is the parent company of Colorado State Bank and Trust, which has a presence in Boulder.

“The decision to adjust CoBiz Financial banking centers and eliminate job function redundancies came after thorough research and was part of an overall strategy to optimize efficiencies from the CoBiz acquisition,” BOK spokeswoman Katy Hall said in an email Tuesday morning.

“Approximately 167 Colorado employees impacted by the consolidations and closures have severance packages and out-placement service benefits. Many have been asked to stay with the company through March 2019 when the full integration of the two companies is completed,” the email said.

“Following the integration, clients will be notified ahead of any changes to consolidated or relocated facilities,” according to Hall. “BOK Financial will continue to serve our clients’ needs through multiple channels, including in-person one-to-one consultation and our suite of online services. In total, BOK Financial will have 15 banking centers in the Denver Metro area and more than 32,000 ATMs nationwide throughout its network.”