Real Estate Appraisers of Northern Colorado forms in Loveland

LOVELAND — Two veteran real estate appraisers have joined to form Real Estate Appraisers of Northern Colorado, after their prior firm shut down due to the retirement of its owner.

Bill Lundquist and Tim Graham launched the new firm at 1635 Foxtrail Drive, Suite 363, in Loveland. They formerly served as senior appraisers at Shannon and Associates in Fort Collins, which shut down Sept. 30 upon the retirement of owner Don Shannon.

Real Estate Appraisers of Northern Colorado specializes in commercial and rural appraisal and consulting throughout Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska. It can be reached at 970-624-6876.