Noodles fundraiser brings in $612K to fight childhood hunger

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS), a Broomfield-based fast-casual restaurant chain, raised $612,000 in September as part of the “Share a Little, Get a Shareable” fundraiser in support of No Kid Hunger.

The restaurant has raised money for No Kid Hunger for the past three years, bringing in more than $1.5 million, according to a Noodles news release.

Throughout September, Noodles customers were able to donate $2 to No Kid Hungry in exchange for a coupon for a free shareable item, the release said. Every $2 donation helped supply up to 20 meals to kids in need.

No Kid Hungry is donating relief and recovery funds to local partners that will directly fund efforts to keep food on the table for hungry kids and families in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.

“With one in six kids struggling with hunger in our country today, we are proud to work alongside our guests to support No Kid Hungry and work toward a future where no child struggles with hunger,” Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen said in a statement. “The collective impact of our guests’ contributions is enormous. Through their generosity and our team members’ hard work, we are able to supply children in need with up to 6 million meals.”