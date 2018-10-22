Loveland Generations grants $25,500 to local projects

LOVELAND — Loveland Generations, a committee-advised fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, recognized at an annual awards ceremony the nonprofit recipients of its 2018 grants.

This year’s awardees were: Aspire 3D, Grand Family Coalition, Life Choices Loveland, Neighbor to Neighbor, St. Matthew’s Medical Clinic, Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, and Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. A total of $25,500 was contributed to the organizations.

“We are thrilled to be part of this fun giving group,” co-chairs Suzanne Peterson and Nita Roy said in a press release. “It is rewarding to deeply connect with many great nonprofits making a difference.”

Loveland Generations is a group of people choosing to pool their charitable dollars for a greater impact to address community needs. The giving group was established in 2000, and its members enjoy giving annually and watching the impact that their grants make in the community.

To date, Loveland Generations has awarded 115 grants to Loveland nonprofits for a total of $254,985.

For more information about Loveland Generations, contact Rob Panos, donor services manager, at 970-224-3462.