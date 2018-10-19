Several Boulder companies named finalists in Colorado Bioscience awards

DENVER — The Colorado Bioscience Association has named the finalists for its 15th annual awards dinner.

The organization has selected finalists for both the Company of the Year awards and the Rising Star awards, as well as the recipients of a lifetime achievement award.

The Company of the Year finalists are ArcherDX Inc., Biodesix Inc. and miRagen Therapeutics Inc., all Boulder-based companies. The Rising Star finalists are Boulder-based Double Helix LLC and Inscripta Inc. and Denver-based Impressio Inc..

The Lifetime Achievement award will go to Bob Collins and Ran Bellows. Collins and Bellows were the founders of COBE Laboratories Inc. in 1964, making products for renal care, cardiovascular and blood component technology. The company is now known as Terumo BCT.

Awards will also be given for Educator of the Year, Business Partner of the Year and Institute Leadership. The chairman will also give an award.

The event will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Hyatt Regency Denver. Those interested in attending can register online.