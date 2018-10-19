NoCo, Boulder Valley unemployment remained under 3 percent in September

DENVER — The unemployment rates in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties were all below 3 percent in September, according to newly released data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Larimer County led the way with a 2.7 percent jobless rate. Weld and Boulder counties both recorded a 2.8 percent rate. Broomfield posted a rate of 2.9 percent.

Colorado’s unemployment rate, which increased two-tenths of a percentage point from August to September, was 3.1 percent last month. The United States unemployment was 3.7 percent in September.

Despite the small bump in Colorado’s unemployment rate, department of labor senior economist Ryan Gedney said the state’s economy appears to remain strong.

“It’s been very steady, which I think is a good thing,” he said.

While the jobless rate “may come down a bit, may go up a bit” during the last few months of the year, Gedney said he expects the figure to hover around 3 percent.