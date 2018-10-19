Here are the finalists from Naturally Boulder’s Pitch Slam

BOULDER — Three companies were named finalists of Naturally Boulder’s Pitch Slam competition on Thursday.

Coconut Cloud, Picaflor and Rooster & Lark will compete Friday night ahead of Naturally Boulder’s Autumn Awards. The three companies will all win part of the $100,000 prize that Naturally Boulder is giving away. The three companies were out of 20 newcomers that competed on Thursday, each giving a two-minute pitch followed by a three-minute Q&A.

Coconut Cloud LLC makes vegan, non-dairy, non-GMO creamer in several flavors and varieties. Picaflor, whose registered name is Foremother Foods LLC, makes hot sauces created by fermentation, so each sauce contains probiotics with a kick. Rooster & Lark, whose registered name is Falber’s Foods LLC, makes just-add-egg veggie scrambles, such as its Rocky Mountain Skillet pack with sweet potato, kale, onions, bell peppers and seasonings.