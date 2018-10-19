Group Publishing distributes annual awards

LOVELAND — Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center of Fort Collins will be the recipient of Group Publishing Inc.’s Outstanding Award and receive $25,000.

Group Publishing announced its annual Community Service Awards — this year totaling $61,000 — at a luncheon Thursday at Canvas Stadium on the Colorado State University campus.

Group, which produces materials for Christian youth groups and education, began 43 years ago. It currently employs 225 staff members. Major product areas — including books, magazines, videos, curriculum products, workcamps, and events — reach national and international markets.

The Community Service Awards distribute a portion of the company’s profits to nonprofits in the Northern Colorado region.

In addition to the contribution to Light of the Rockies, Group distributed:

Loveland Award — $3,000 to Room 4 Hope, Loveland.

Larimer County Award — $3,000 to Healing Warriors Program, Fort Collins.

Northern Colorado Award — $3,000 to R12 Charities, Erie.

Faith Based Award — $3,000 Lago Vista Neighbor through Faith Church, Loveland.

Winners of $1,000 awards were: