Foothills Credit Union aims for Larimer County growth

LOVELAND — Lakewood-based Foothills Credit Union is pushing to build its presence in Larimer County.

The credit union, which currently has a small location on Cleveland Avenue in Loveland, was recently approved for a Larimer County field of membership expansion by the Colorado Financial Services Board.

In Larimer County, “we are currently serving the Thompson School District primarily,” Foothills CEO Scott McNeil said.

Expanding membership options countywide “give us a better opportunity for growth,” he said.

McNeil said Foothills is also considering renovating its existing Loveland branch or — more likely — building a new one on a larger lot elsewhere in the city.

“We have been actively exploring options,” he said, but noted it would be several years before a new branch could be built and opened.

McNeil also said Foothills may look north for additional Larimer County branch locations.

“If we are talking five years out or so, we might look toward Fort Collins,” he said.