Boulder Chamber to award $10,000 to winning startup

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber of Commerce has named the finalists in its Esprit Venture Challenge and has announced that it will award $10,000 to the winning startup.

The finalists are EyeFlite, Hygge Power Inc. and Uzio Technology LLC. The Esprit event where the award is announced will be Nov. 8 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Boulder, 2601 Canyon Blvd. Bo and Trish Sharon, founders of Lucky’s Market Operating Co. LLC, will also be honored at the event..

The Esprit Venture Challenge is a pitch competition that included applications from 25 ventures, paired down to the final three based on online public voting and an expert judging round. The challenge will be capped-off with a final-round pitch slam and audience selection for top honors.

The finalists:

EyeFlite — a venture producing a hands-free virtual reality environment that allows users, such as those with cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury and ALS, to perform a variety of tasks using only head movement, eye tracking or voice control.

Hygge Power — a company developing technology that leverages a cloud-connected system of small, affordable energy storage devices — OPOs — to create the world’s first distributed, grid-connected battery storage solution.

Uzio Technology LLC — an agriculture-technology company developing the world’s first solar smart electric fence. With Uzio, farmers can regulate the safety of their livestock from the convenience of their phone.

To learn more about these contestants vying for $10,000 at Esprit Entrepreneur, visit the chamber’s event website..

“The fifth annual Esprit Venture Challenge is about honoring our up-and-coming Boulderpreneurs during Boulder’s premier celebration of its dynamic entrepreneurial business culture,” John Tayer, president of the Boulder Chamber, said in a press release. “We are excited about this year’s contestants and their representation of the innovation happening here in Boulder.”