Ball Corp. to build new wind turbines at can plant

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. is planning to build three new wind turbines to provide power at the Broomfield-based firm’s Findlay, Ohio, beverage packaging plant.

The plant currently has three existing turbines that were built in 2015, according to a Ball news release.

Together, the six turbines will use sustainable wind resources to supply about 30 percent of the Findlay plant’s power needs.

Ball, along with partner One Energy Enterprises LLC, will begin construction on the new turbines before the end of the year. The project is expected to cost about $9 million.

“By expanding our use of wind turbines to deliver power to our plant, Ball is increasing its support of renewable energy while ensuring a fixed-rate cost for a significant amount of our Findlay power needs for decades,” plant manager Glenn Jost said. “This adds to the sustainability advantage of metal packaging compared to other substrates, like plastics and glass.”