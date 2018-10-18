New Microtel by Wyndham coming to Loveland

LOVELAND — Construction on a new 62-room Microtel by Wyndham (NYSE:WH) in Loveland is set to start this month.

The hotel will be located at 3996 Peralta Drive and is scheduled to open in May 2019, according to a Wyndham news release.

Nightly rates are expected to be around $100.

“The (economy) in and around Loveland is growing very strongly, so there’s going to be a lot of business people coming from in and around the area occupying the rooms,” Tom Cave, owner of the hotel’s developer Accurate TDC, said in prepared statement. “There will be a consistently steady flow of people, including peak occupancy in summer, but even a steady flow of business following that, according to the extensive feasibility study that was prepared by Abby Spurrier of Spurrier Consulting.”

The owner of the hotel is Gurvinder Singh of White Water Hospitality LLC, a first-time hotel owner. He currently owns a convenience store and gas station in Greeley, according to the news release.

The new Microtel is expected to create 15 to 20 jobs once staffing begins.