Loveland hotels top occupancy rate for September

DENVER — Loveland hotels recorded an 87.3 percent occupancy rate of their rooms during September, the best rate among cities and areas in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado tracked by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The association’s monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report revealed occupancy rates during September of 80.7 percent along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver, 84.5 percent in Estes Park, 82.7 percent in Boulder, 82 percent in Greeley, 77.5 percent in Fort Collins and 74 percent in Longmont.

For September, the most expensive average daily room rate was in Estes Park at $208.83, followed by $177.76 in Boulder, $134.59 in Fort Collins, $131.84 along the U.S. 36 corridor, $129.01 in Longmont, $127.28 in Loveland and $110.67 in Greeley.

Statewide, the occupancy rate in September was 78 percent with an average daily room rate of $155.19.