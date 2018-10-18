Elevations Credit Union donates $20K to Big Green

FORT COLLINS — Elevations Credit Union donated $20,000 to Big Green with the help of its members and the community at two events this month at Jessup Farm in Fort Collins, according to an Elevations news release.

On Oct. 6, the credit union hosted Elevations Harvest Fest, a free daytime event. The festival was followed that evening by the Elevations Farm to Table Dinner fundraiser with Green River Ordinance.

The funds donated to Big Green will help build four Learning Gardens in the Poudre School District at Tavelli Elementary, O’Dea Elementary, Laurel Elementary and Lincoln Middle School, the release said. The donation also goes toward a challenge match from the city of Fort Collins’ Nature in the City Initiative.

“Because of (Elevations’) support, we are able to close our match and build four new Learning Gardens this fall, impacting 2,000 more students in the Poudre School District,” Kristin Kirkpatrick, regional director for Big Green, said in a prepared statement. “Learning Gardens are outdoor classrooms designed to bring learning to life and connect kids to real food and food literacy programming.”