Boulder industrial property sells for $4.25M

BOULDER — A 21,275-square-foot industrial warehouse building located at 5335 Sterling Drive in Boulder recently sold for $4.25 million, according to a news release from commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI).

The buyer, a private investor in this transaction, was represented by Brian Smith, vice president of investments at Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office.

Ricardo Bottome is listed as the seller and 5335 Sterling LLC is the buyer, according to Boulder County public documents.

The property last sold in 2014 for $2.8 million, records show.

Foundation Fitness is the long-term tenant at the property.

“This single-tenant industrial property is uniquely positioned in the Boulder market to serve research and development tenants for the years to come.” Smith said in a prepared statement.