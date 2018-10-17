Ziggi’s signs another NoCo franchise agreement

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise LLC is continuing its expansion and has signed with new franchisees in Loveland.

The Longmont coffee company has signed 24 franchise agreements in the last two years. The latest signing grants the rights to three locations.

The franchisees are Jill and Greg Bland, who are looking to be multi-unit operators as Ziggi’s expands its Northern Colorado presence. Jill will run business operations, while Greg assists with growing the business at additional locations.

“We’re getting started right away with a multi-unit agreement because we see the immense potential that awaits us,” Jill Bland said in a prepared statement. “This has truly been a lifelong dream of ours and for our family. The Ziggi’s brand, culture, and systems is something we were really attracted to. We’re just so excited to get started and see where it goes.”

The signing of the agreement is the culmination of a 20-year dream the Blands said they had to open a coffee shop. In that time, they’ve raised two children and lived in several different states before they decided to settle in Colorado and launch their coffee shops. The Blands are currently seeking real estate for their locations.

“Now that we’re ready to finally do it, we decided we didn’t want to start from scratch; we wanted an established brand with a successful path to follow,” Jill added. “We both love coffee and amazing people and that’s what we were immediately drawn to with Ziggi’s. Their coffee product and ownership support are number one.”

Ziggi’s operates multiple locations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, including Erie, Firestone, Fort Collins, Greeley, Hudson, Longmont and Loveland, with additional locations coming to Estes Park, Johnstown and Windsor, according to the company’s website.