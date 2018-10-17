New COO and CFO for TurboTenant

FORT COLLINS — TurboTenant Inc., a software platform that provides online rental services to landlords and tenants, has brought on Andrew Evans to serve as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Evans, who himself is a landlord, has more than 20 years experience in the high-tech sector, with experience growing companies, managing finances and raising more than $200 million in equity for companies at various stages of development.

“There are over 16 million small landlords in the US who have been historically underserved by technology,” Evans said in a prepared statement. “TurboTenant’s platform simplifies how our landlords find great tenants. The company’s rapid growth in this space combined with a great team and investors is what attracted me to the TurboTenant opportunity.”