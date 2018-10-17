Kentwood Real Estate opens Fort Collins office

FORT COLLINS — Kentwood Real Estate, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate that specializes in upscale residential properties, has opened a new office in Fort Collins.

This operation, the company’s fourth in Colorado, is called Kentwood Northern Properties.

“We are well positioned in the marketplace,” Kentwood CEO Gretchen Rosenberg said. “There are a lot of great real estate companies around Fort Collins, but I think the market has been looking for a boutique, higher-end brand for a little while now.”

Kentwood Northern Properties launched with four brokers: Shirley Watson, the office’s employing broker; Catherine Rogers, residential broker-associate; Andrea Stull, residential broker-associate; and Kris Laine, commercial and residential broker-associate.

Rosenberg said the team, which will operate throughout Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, will likely expand in the near future.

“Kentwood has deep roots in the Denver market, and we look forward to continuing to build upon the brand’s legacy throughout Northern Colorado,” Watson said in a prepared statement.

The Kentwood Northern Properties office joins Kentwood Real Estate DTC, Kentwood Real Estate Cherry Creek and Kentwood City Properties in downtown Denver. Kentwood Real Estate also offers a commercial office, Kentwood Commercial, and a leasing and property-management office, Denver Rental.

Kentwood Northern Properties is located at 2510 E. Harmony Road, Suite 202.