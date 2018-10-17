GHX brings on new senior leaders

LOUISVILLE — Global Healthcare Exchange LLC, or GHX, has two new senior executives to support the healthcare business and data automation company’s growth plans.

Bob McCarthy will serve as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development. Laura Dunbar will be senior vice president of Global Marketing.

“GHX continues on a growth trajectory, acquiring three companies in the past four years, while also delivering critical new technology to help our clients solve the cost/quality equation in healthcare,” Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our mission to help improve the cost of delivering patient care is at the core of all our decisions. Expanding our leadership team continues our commitment to deepening engagement with our customers, while expanding our market presence and continuing to deliver solutions that transform the business of healthcare.”

McCarthy joins GHX with more than 20 years experience leading corporate development and strategy teams. Most recently, he led the corporate development group for Level 3 Communications in Broomfield. Prior to that he worked at BellSouth and Cypress Communications.

Dunbar most recently was vice president of marketing at GetWellNetwork. She has also served at West Corp. and VMWare.