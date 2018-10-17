Denver’s Fierce45 fitness chain to open Boulder location

BOULDER — Fierce45, a Denver-based chain of high-intensity Pilates studios, is opening a location on Broadway in Boulder.

This location, which is expected to open in early 2019, will be Fierce45’s seventh and the first outside of the Denver metro area.

“I had actually lived in Boulder for a few years before moving to Denver. I love Boulder,” Fierce45 founder Torrey Newman said. “We have people who live in Boulder and come to classes in Denver. They’ve been asking us to open a location (in Boulder).”

In fact, Newman said, the company would eventually like another location in south Boulder.

Fierce45 offers 45-minute, music-driven workouts using specialized, low-impact resistance machines called X-Formers. The Boulder studio will have 10 machines.

The exercises are “super-focused on alignment and moving with the beat of the music,” Newman said.

The Boulder studio will offer on-site childcare for participants.