Coloradans to vote on two measures with potential to shift oil and gas regulation

DENVER — Colorado voters face a pair of related ballot initiatives this year that could drastically alter the way the state’s oil-and-gas industry is regulated.

If passed on Nov. 6, Proposition 112 would push new oil and gas drilling activity farther from certain open spaces, homes and other types of buildings. That activity could be no closer than 2,500 feet from occupied structures and areas such as parks. Current setback regulations are 500 feet from residential properties and 1,000 feet from structures such as schools and hospitals.

Amendment 74, a countermeasure of sorts, would trigger changes to the Colorado constitution that require governments to compensate property owners should the value of that property be reduced by laws or regulation.

Proponents of Proposition 112, led by organizing group Colorado Rising, argue that increased setbacks help protect people from danger or negative health impacts posed by close proximity to oil-and-gas operations.

Major contributors to Colorado Rising, which has raised about $800,000, include environmental organizations and activists.

The ballot measure is “a culmination of years of efforts from communities across the Front Range (who believe) the Legislature has failed to get a sort of basic protection passed,” Colorado Rising spokeswoman Anne Lee Foster said.

But industry representatives say those concerns are unfounded and argue that reduced access to future drill sites will hurt the economy and shrink tax revenue sources.

“This measure will devastate the state of Colorado by destroying nearly 150,000 jobs over the next decade, eliminate billions in state revenues, and negatively impact essential services such as health care, education, transportation, fire and safety,” Chip Rimer, chairman of anti-Proposition 112 group Protect Colorado, said in a prepared statement.

Industry leaders warn of the possibility that companies and jobs would be forced out of Colorado if the measure is approved.

“We will figure out a way to reinvent ourselves, and to me, that would mean we would have to go out of the state,” SRC Energy executive vice president of business development Craig Rasmuson said during a recent BizWest-hosted industry roundtable. “ … I don’t want to go to Montana — I like Colorado.”

Protect Colorado has raised more than $30 million to fight the measure. Much of that funding comes from the oil-and-gas industry.

Despite a wide gap in funding between the two sides, Foster said supporters of Proposition 112 are confident heading into election day.

“We knew that this is what things would be like,” she said. “We have seen many times when industry has outspent grassroots groups and the grassroots groups have ultimately come out on top.”

Political figures from both parties, including gubernatorial candidates Jared Polis (D) and Walker Stapleton (R), have come out against Proposition 112.

Amendment 74, led by the Colorado Farm Bureau and heavily financed by oil-and-gas interests, proposed to alter a section of Colorado’s constitution with 11 new words to read: “Private property shall not be taken, or damaged, for public or private use, or reduced in fair market value by government law or regulation, without just compensation.”

While the measure is often linked to Proposition 112, it is much wider in scope. It could impact not only oil, gas and mineral rights, but also an array of private property issues from building-code enforcement to liquor-license decisions.

Supporters say the measure is necessary to backstop private property owners from unfair takings by the government.

“The Colorado Farm Bureau has stood strong on private property rights for generations,” Chad Vorthmann, executive vice president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, said in a prepared statement. “This is a good government measure that will hold policy makers accountable and give voice to citizens who may be negatively impacted by government action. We believe that Coloradans have a right to hold their governments accountable and deserve to be compensated when a government does something to reduce the value of their property. It’s only fair.”

Proponents of Amendment 74, the Committee for Colorado’s Shared Heritage.and State Ballot Issue Committee, have raised about $3.1 million.

Government-oriented organizations, including the Colorado Municipal League, and environmental groups are among those warning of the potential negative impacts of the amendment.

“Once passed, there is no flexibility granted to the General Assembly to implement this measure; only the Colorado Supreme Court will be left to interpret the amendment, including what ‘fair market value’ and ‘reduced’ means,” Sam Mamet, league executive director, wrote last month in a memo to municipal leaders. “This litigation will come at a high cost to state and local governments, paid for by taxpayers. Decisions on key matters will come to a halt while awaiting further clarification from the courts.”

Save Our Neighborhoods, a committee formed to oppose the measure, has raised about $1.2 million.

Like Proposition 112, Amendment 74 has faced some bipartisan opposition. Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) and Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers (R) are among the politicians who have come out against the measure.