Office Evolution to outsource call answering services

LOUISVILLE — Office Evolution, a coworking and virtual office franchise headquartered in Louisville, will outsource all live reception and live answering services for its corporate and franchise-owned locations to Davinci Virtual Office Solutions.

The recent initiative establishes a team of Davinci live receptionists and allowing Office Evolution to focus on other aspects of the business, according to a company news release.

“As we continue to expand into new markets, we want to ensure that our level of exceptional customer service remains consistent,” Office Evolution chief operating officer William Edmundson said. “Davinci gives us confidence knowing that our customers will be cared for with the same level of professionalism that we would expect of our team internally, giving us the opportunity to allocate more time and resources to our franchisees and future development.”

Office Evolution has upcoming openings in suburban markets in Idaho, Texas, Virginia, Connecticut, New Jersey, Indiana, Arizona, Missouri and Wisconsin, the release said. Locally, the company has locations in Boulder, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Longmont and Louisville.