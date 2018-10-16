NoCo Manufacturing Partnership announced parents night, student tours

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership will have its 2018 Parents Manufacturing, Design & Engineering Night at 5 p.m.. on Nov. 15 at Woodward Inc. in Fort Collins.

The free event allows parents and students to meet with local manufacturers and educators and experience the industry. Included in the event is a tour of the Woodward Inc. headquarters along with multiple interactive booths.

The Rocks! Workforce Committee, a part of the manufacturing partnership, also coordinated with educators and manufacturers to host seven student tours for several school districts. The tours will take students to Associated Thermoforming Inc., Bi Inc., Creative Foam, Nordson Medical, MKS Instruments Inc., Tecomet Inc. and Tomar Inc. Poudre, Thompson, St. Vrain Valley and Boulder Valley students are all eligible for tours and school districts in Larimer and Weld Counties are considering tours as well.

Nearly 200 parents and students participated last year in an effort to explore career options outside of the traditional college route. Any parents and students in Northern Colorado interested in manufacturing are welcome to attend.

“We want to help parents understand ALL the great career opportunities that are available to their kids,” said Sylvia Robinson of Tomar Inc., who is also co-chair of the NoCo Manufacturing Partnership Rocks! Committee, in a prepared statement. “Manufacturing is a stable, well-paying, satisfying career with lots of room for growth and advancement. You can enter the world of manufacturing with or without a college degree. This is a thriving sector of industry in our country. Parents Night is one of the ways NoCo Manufacturing Partnership is getting the word out.”