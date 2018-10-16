Conference to examine issues about aging

BOULDER — Boulder County’s seventh annual “Age Well Conference,” will be Friday, Nov. 2, at the NCAR/UCAR Center Green Ballroom in Boulder. The conference, designed to address issues of the growing older-adult sector, brings several hundred experts, academics, and advocates from Colorado and beyond to discuss emerging issues and trends related to aging in society.

The conference begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m. Cost ranges from $30 for students and older adults up to $80 for general admission with post-event happy hour. Registration and additional information about the conference can be found at this website.

More than 15 regional and national experts will speak at the conference, including Dr. Marisa Gerstein Pineau of the Washington, D.C.-based Frameworks Institute; Wade Buchanan, senior adviser on aging for Gov. John Hickenlooper; and Karen Brown, chair of the Colorado Chapter of Aging 2.0.

Among the topics on the agenda are:

Older Americans and marijuana.

Trends in aging.

Gerontechnology.

Discussion about sleep.

Innovations showcase including one about robotic pets.

Addressing social isolation.

Home-based care.

For more information, contact Lindsay Parsons, with the Boulder County Area Agency on Aging, at 303-441-1583 or lparsons@bouldercounty.org.