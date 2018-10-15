Lazy Dog targets May for Johnstown opening

JOHNSTOWN — Lazy Dog Sports Bar & Grill, which operates locations in Boulder and Erie, is planning a third restaurant in Johnstown that is expected to be open by May 2019.

The new roughly 6,000-square-foot Lazy Dog will be built near the interchange of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34.

“About six or seven years ago I identified that location as a place that was underserved — I saw an great opportunity there,” owner Steve Ross said. Things came together in May, and Ross was able to secure the roughly 1.5-acre plot.

The new restaurant will feature a dining room, separate bar area and rooftop deck, Ross said.

“We started out as a sports bar,” he said. “We will still have TV and show sports, but we are trying to move toward a tavern, bistro-like environment.”

A more varied menu, made possible by custom-building the new kitchen, will help differentiate the Johnstown location from the other Lazy Dogs, Ross said.

When asked if he plans to expand the local chain further, Ross said, “Certainly, we could.”

But, he said, “Right now every ounce of our energy is being put into this (Johnstown) project.”