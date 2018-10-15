HuffPost conducts listening tour in Boulder

BOULDER — HuffPost is coming to Boulder today for a panel on affordable housing, as part of its two-week “Listen to America” bus tour.

The panel will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this evening at the Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road in Boulder. “To develop or to preserve: a panel on affordable housing,” will be moderated by HuffPost reporter Michael Hobbes and will include local businesswoman Lynn Guissinger and Boulder City Council member Jill Adler Grano. Tickets to the free event are available online.

The Listen to America tour is a multi-state tour that “will spotlight personal stories and perspectives from across the U.S. to better understand what unites — rather than divides — the country,” HuffPost said in a statement.