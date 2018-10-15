Ent Credit Union to serve Boulder County, NoCo customers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union, a Colorado Springs-based institution, was recently granted approval by Colorado’s Division of Financial Services to begin taking on members in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer, Weld, Adams and Elbert counties.

Anyone who lives, works, goes to school or worships in those counties can be eligible for credit-union membership, according to a Ent news release.

Previously, Ent’s field of membership included Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, Pueblo and Teller Counties, as well as select communities in Weld and Adams counties, the release said.

“We are actively working on locations for new service centers and interactive teller machines in these (newly approved) communities, which will provide increased service convenience for our current member-owners,” Ent CEO Chad Graves said in a prepared statement. “This field of membership expansion is part of Ent’s long-term strategy to increase our credit union’s geographic and economic diversity, which will provide us with added stability during economic downturns.”

Ent operates a branch at 11211 E. I-25 Frontage Road in Firestone.