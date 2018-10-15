Colorado new business filings up in Q3

BOULDER — The number of new businesses filing initial paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office continued an upward trend in the third quarter of 2018, according to a report from the Business Research Division of the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business.

The report found that quarterly new-business filings were up 9.3 percent year-over-year. Business renewals were up 6.7 percent.

In remarks that accompanied the CU report, Secretary of State Wayne Williams said continued growth is likely.

“It is very encouraging to see Colorado exceed national averages in both total wages and wages per employee,” Williams said in a prepared statement. “Salaries are an important factor in attracting skilled and talented employees to Colorado businesses for sustained economic growth.”

While the new business filings represent good news for the economy, business confidence has dipped recently.

“The decreasing optimism came as somewhat of a surprise in an economic environment that appears very healthy in Colorado,” Richard Wobbekind, executive director of CU’s Business Research Division, said in a prepared statement.