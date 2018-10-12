Noodles & Co. names new CFO

BROOMFIELD — Fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has named Ken Kuick the company’s new chief financial officer.

He will assume that role effective Nov. 12, according to a Noodles news release.

Most recently, Kuick was chief accounting officer for VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust that was spun out of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

He “brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in accounting and finance functions from a diverse group of successful businesses, and he will be instrumental in developing our financial roadmap over the next several years,” Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen said in a prepared statement.

The company also announced that it has promoted Melissa Heidman to executive vice president and general counsel. She had previously served as vice president and acting general counsel.

“We now have a complete and solid leadership team that is focused on building upon our recent momentum and carrying the Noodles & Company brand to its vast potential,” Boennighausen said.