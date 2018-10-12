Lyft offers discounted rides to CSU football stadium in effort to reduce impaired driving

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University football fans who want to enjoy tailgating can now get a discounted ride from Lyft, as the rideshare company looks to reduce impaired driving.

Lyft is offering a $2 discount on rides to and from Canvas Stadium on football game days for the remainder of the season. The effort is part of a statewide pilot program, Sober Rides CO, to reduce impaired driving in Colorado.

To get the $2 discount, fans can enter RIDESMARTCOCSU in the Lyft app.

“The program is about Lyft’s commitment to being a partner in the communities we serve and helping people enjoy Colorado activities responsibly,” Gabe Cohen, general manager for Lyft Rockies Region, said in a prepared statement. “As a leader in on-demand transportation services, it’s our goal to not only provide economical, multi-modal options to our passengers, but also encourage them to choose a smart ride option when they’ve been drinking or consuming cannabis.”

Larimer County typically sees a spike in DUI offenses in September and October. There were 1,440 people arrested in Larimer County for DUI in 2017, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. There were 232 alcohol-related fatalities on the road in 2017, a 16 percent increase from the year prior, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Lyft is the official rideshare partner for CSU athletics.

“We value our partnership with Lyft and how they have invested in making our game day experience second to none,” Ben Lucas, senior manager of business development for CSU Athletics, said in a prepared statement. “Their commitment to offering alternative transportation to and from Canvas Stadium has helped make our campus a more safe and secure environment each football game day.”

Lyft’s Sober Rides CO pilot program began earlier this year $100,000 was committed toward Lyft rides across the state during Denver’s Grandoozy music festival and Denver Beer Fest. The program is expected to expand as additional partners come on board to ensure there are smart and safe ride options across the state