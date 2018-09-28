Aimco plans up to $200M in developments

DENVER — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE: AIV) plans to invest $160 million to $200 million on redevelopment and development activities in 10 metropolitan areas, including Denver.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Aimco reported the plans in an investor presentation filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The $160 million to $200 million figure accounts for projects in 2018, with the amount expected to increase in 2019.

The 2018 projects include Meadow Creek and 21 Fitzsimons in the Denver market. The 21 Fitzsimons project is located at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.