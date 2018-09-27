Renovation Brands opens Alabama warehouse

BOULDER — Renovation Brands LLC, a Boulder-based company, opened a new warehouse and distribution facility in Florence, Ala., earlier this month to accommodate growing customer demand. The new facility will stock products for many of the brands in its product portfolio, including Electric Fireplaces Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Mantels Direct and American Tin Ceilings.

“Increased capacity will help us better support our rapid growth and enable us to continue to quickly fulfill customer orders,” Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands, said in a press release.

The new warehouse includes more than 83,000 square feet, which is nearly three times the space that Renovation Brands had previously occupied. The facility will permit the option of same-day shipping on specific product offerings, Monday through Friday.

The company was founded in Florence, Ala., by Rick Morse in 2002 and maintains offices in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.