McWhinney breaks ground on Centerra multifamily project

LOVELAND — Real estate development firm McWhinney has broken ground on a new multifamily residential project in Loveland’s Centerra mixed-use community.

, a 420-unit project off Sky Pond Drive and Centerra Parkway, is being built in two phases, according to a McWhinney news release.

The first phase will consist of a three-story, 297,331-square-foot multifamily development with 48 studio, 112 one-bedroom, 75 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom apartments. It is expected to be complete by summer 2020.

The second phase will feature 180 homes. Groundbreaking is planned for mid-2020, with completion expected in late 2021.

“Not only is this project a quality addition to Loveland’s rental housing market, but it also represents McWhinney’s strong record of multi-family development in Northern Colorado,” David Jaudes, McWhinney’s vice president of multi-family development, said in a press release. “This project will bring the total number of apartments delivered by McWhinney in Northern Colorado to more than 2,000, and we look forward to the continued expansion of our multi-family portfolio.”