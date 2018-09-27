Marizyme to launch new drug products, hires new CEO

FORT COLLINS — Marizyme Inc. (OTC: MRZM), a Fort Collins-based biopharmaceutical company, has acquired its first assets.

The company purchased a novel protease drug platform that uses a new combination of enzymes, first developed by Pharmacia Corp. in Sweden. The treatment has been tested in more than 551 patients and has shown efficacy in wound healing, thrombogenic disease and anti-viral applications.

The company’s first product candidate based on the protease platform is MB101, a patented, first-of-its-kind localized enzymatic therapy initially being developed for use in wound debridement and healing. The company’s second product candidate based on the platform, MB102, is a patented formulation of proteases delivered endovascularly to quickly and safely remove clots causing ischemic blockages. It would be first used for ischemic strokes in pediatrics, as there are currently no approved thrombolytic therapies approved for use in children suffering from ischemic stroke.

In addition to acquiring the platform, Marizyme has also brought on a new person to run the company. Michael Handley will serve as CEO and board member, replacing Nick DeVito. Handley brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and device development, as well as commercialization knowledge. He has led or assisted in the development of multiple products and bringing them to market for combined annual sales of more than $3 billion.

“It is an honor to lead this company into its next chapter of its growth,” Handley said in a press release. “I am excited about the opportunity to develop one of the world-leading acute care focused companies and improve and save lives of patients who are afflicted from thrombogenic disease, infections or pain.”