Longmont’s The Egg & I to become First Watch restaurant

LONGMONT — Longmont’s The Egg & I restaurant at 2055 Ken Pratt Blvd. soon will become a First Watch location.

First Watch, a breakfast-centric restaurant chain headquartered in Florida, acquired The Egg & I in 2015 and has since been converting select restaurants.

The soon-to-be converted Longmont The Egg & I location will open Saturday as a First Watch, according to First Watch marketing director Cari Trimyer.

The Egg & I, which opened its first restaurant more than 30 years ago in Fort Collins, has already seen several Colorado locations transition to First Watch.

Last month, two locations in Colorado Springs were converted, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Conversions of The Egg & I two restaurants in Greeley and one in Cheyenne are expected in the coming months. However, those restaurants — all owned by Mike and Christy Moriarty — will not be First Watch locations. Rather, they will be a new restaurant concept called Epic Egg.

“This opportunity all came about when, in 2015, The Egg & I franchise company was purchased by a Florida-based concept called First Watch,” according to a post on Epic Egg’s website. “Along with First Watch’s desire to develop a national chain, they offered the Moriartys the option to leave the franchise and re-brand to their own independent concept.”

Locally, there are remaining The Egg & I locations in Boulder, Broomfield, Loveland, Fort Collins, and Estes Park.

“We do not have plans to convert the remaining Egg & I restaurants in Northern Colorado to become First Watch Restaurants,” Trimyer said in an email.