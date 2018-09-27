Groundbreaking set for Confluence in Fort Collins’ river district

FORT COLLINS — Groundbreaking will take place Oct. 1 for Confluence Fort Collins, a mixed-use, residential, retail and office building along the Poudre River.

Saunders Development, the real estate development arm of Saunders Construction Inc., and [au]workshop announced Wednesday that demolition has begun to make way for the project. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Oct. 1, on the rooftop patio of Ginger & Baker, which offers direct views of the Confluence site.

“Confluence is such a unique project because it’s at the nexus of old and new, within a historic area of Fort Collins that is undergoing a renaissance,” Trae Rigby, vice president of Saunders Development, said in a press release. “The River District is a link between Old Town and Poudre River, and this project will offer residential and retail components to add to its vibrancy.”

Located at 401 Linden St., in a historically significant area of Fort Collins, Confluence will be located in the re-energized River District neighborhood, which has seen a wave of redevelopment in recent years.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2019, the project will include 26 condos, creative office and ground-floor retail spaces, linked by common areas and amenities adjacent to a new public plaza at Linden and Willow Streets. Confluence is currently taking presales and is 46 percent sold on the residential side and 20 percent sold on the commercial side.

“Confluence is also defined as a ‘coming together of ideas, a meeting or gathering place,’ and that’s exactly what we hope Confluence Fort Collins will become: the center of this growing district,” said [au]workshop design principal Randy Shortridge.