Deodorant startup moves into its first factory

FORT COLLINS — Distilled Bath & Body LLC, the company that makes an all-organic alcohol-based spray deodorant Pit Liquor, is moving out of the founders’ home and into its first manufacturing facility.

The company, which gained momentum after a successful Kickstarter campaign, is moving to a warehouse in Fort Collins, where it is expected to produce about 1,000 bottles of deodorant a day.

“We hit the point of working all the time: morning, noon and night,” Erica Feucht, who launched the company with her husband Jason, told BizWest. “Our daughter is getting older and she’s not as easy to work around. We needed a place to have our business that was just for it.”

The Feuchts, who moved from Loveland to the mountains earlier this year, decided on a warehouse space in Fort Collins.

Now, Distilled is looking at expanding the business. The company has hired its first employee. It is also looking at producing seasonal fragrances, taking on investment and even has one new formulation in the works that Feucht said could “change up the deodorant market.” What is more, Distilled is also sending its proceeds to West Africa, where the funds are going to help cover medical expenses for those who can’t afford it. The Feuchts, who lived in West Africa, were inspired to start sending money after a friend of theirs died because he couldn’t afford medical coverage. The Feuchts plan to officially launch a nonprofit soon.

Pit Liquor is available in five retailers, including Elevated Fermentations, Rooster Browns and Coiffeur Salon in Loveland. The product is also sold at a store in Avon and a store in Michigan, owned by one of the backers of their Kickstarter. Feucht said the company plans to expand into retailers along the Front Range.

“We would love to be in Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins, Denver,” she said. “This is where we started; it’s our home-base. We like to be here.”