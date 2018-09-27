Colorado Campervan completes Loveland expansion

LOVELAND — Colorado Campervan has completed a 10,000-square-foot expansion, almost doubling its 12,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Loveland. The new space, adjacent to the company’s current facility at 1531 E. 11th St., houses computerized cabinet manufacturing, three additional production bays, and Kustom Alley, a third-party auto upholsterer.

“With the campervan trend continuing to grow, the new space allows us to meet increased demand without incurring excessive delivery lead times,” company founder and owner Derek Weber said in a press release. ”Our key competitors ask customers to wait 12 to 18 months for a completed van, where this expansion keeps our lead times in the 12 to 18 week range.”

The expansion will enable the company to speed delivery by having cabinetry and specialty upholstering colocated, said Chris Gorski, director of sales and marketing for the company.

Colorado Campervan specializes in campervan conversions and says that it’s one of three companies in the United States that can put an internally accessible sleeping area above the van, and the only company in the nation capable of doing this on high-roof Mercedes Sprinters, Ford Transits or RAM Pro Master cargo vans.