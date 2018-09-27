Boulder apartment complex sells for $7.7M

BOULDER — A 26-unit apartment complex at 2037 Walnut St. in Boulder sold last month for nearly $7.6 million, according to a report from Denver-based brokerage ARA Newmark.

The price per unit of the property was $290,731 and the price per square foot was $667.17.

Justin Hunt and Andrew Hellman served as lead brokers representing the seller 2037 Walnut Element LLC. Public records list the buyer as 2037 Walnut Community LLC.

The property, built in 1981, sold in 2012 for just over $4 million, according to public records.