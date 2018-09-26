Colorado adds 7,800 construction jobs year over year

Construction employment climbed 7,800, or 4.8 percent, in Colorado during August compared with the same period in 2017. That’s according to the latest seasonally adjusted data from the Associated General Contractors of America.

Colorado construction workers totaled 171,700, up from 163,800 in August 2017 and 170,300 in July 2018. The year-over-year growth ranked Colorado No. 25 nationwide in terms of percentage growth in construction employment.

Month over month, Colorado added 1,400 workers, or 0.8 percent, ranking No. 11 nationwide.