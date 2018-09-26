Banner Health to open new Greeley urgent care

GREELEY — Banner Health, which operates three Northern Colorado hospitals, is opening a new urgent-care clinic in Greeley that will replace the city’s existing clinic at 70th Avenue and 20th Street.

The new 8,000-square-foot facility will be located at 2015 30th Ave., near the intersection of 35th Avenue and 20th Street. It is expected to open Oct. 3.

Banner Urgent Care offers treatment for non-life threatening injuries, pharmacy services, X-rays, physical exams, screenings and some diagnostic testing, according to a Banner news release.

“Moving to this new location puts us closer to our consumers, allows us to offer more parking and provides space to add medical imaging services,” Banner Urgent Care CEO Rob Rohatsch said in a prepared statement.

The new clinic will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.