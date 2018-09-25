VF Corp. Denver lease totals 285,000 square feet

DENVER — VF Corp. has leased 285,000 square feet in downtown Denver as it prepares to move its global headquarters to Denver.

The Denver Business Journal reports that VF Corp. has leased the space for a 10-story building at 1551 Wewatta St., allowing the company to expand to 1,200 workers from the 800 it expects to hire over the next eight years.

The property was constructed by Legacy Partners Commercial Inc. in 2002, with renovations expected to be completed by 2020.