Sphero, Facebook partner to bring robots to classrooms

BOULDER — Sphero Inc., a Boulder-based robotics firm, is partnering with Facebook to expand students’ opportunities for computer-programming education.

As part of the Facebook-led CodeFWD initiative, an online video and activity program for students, the companies will provide free Sphero BOLT Power Pack to a select number of applicants.

“Facebook started this program to expand access and participation to underrepresented and minority communities to help make sure the next generation of tech innovators better reflects the country’s diversity,” Sphero’s vice president of education David Millage said. “We’re really excited to be part of this.”

The Sphero BOLT Power Pack, valued at $2,499, consists of 15 Sphero BOLT app-enabled rolling robots, along with accessories.

“We have an incredible track record with schools across the globe that have already adapted Sphero into their classrooms to increase science, technology, engineering, art and math education,” senior director of education Melissa Gomez said in a prepared statement. “We’re proud to be partnering with Facebook to bring more robots into hands of children, inspiring our future generations with new, engaging ways of learning.”

Sphero, maker of a line of Star Wars-themed robotic toys, began a pivot earlier this year away from licensed products. The company’s recent focus has been on developing programmable robots designed to support coding education and skill building.

“Kids are being able to learn really important 21st century skills and they’re having fun while doing it,” Millage said. “ … “We believe play is a powerful teacher and we want to build products that can be enjoyed in the family room and the classroom.”