Respirogen to raise $3 million in equity offering

BOULDER — Respirogen Inc., a Boulder-based bioscience company, is raising $3 million in capital.
The company has raised $500,000 in an equity offering so far, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 20. The date of first sale was Sept. 18.
Sponsored Content
Why More Companies are Investing in Upskilling
Is there a business case to be made for employee education reimbursement and funding for professional development? Here are three reasons why upskilling is a worthwhile venture for both employees and employers.
The company is raising the funds for research and development activity, CEO Robert Scribner told BizWest.
Scribner added that the company is developing a novel therapy for oxygen delivery in lung-injured patients.