Respirogen to raise $3 million in equity offering

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER — Respirogen Inc., a Boulder-based bioscience company, is raising $3 million in capital.

The company has raised $500,000 in an equity offering so far, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 20. The date of first sale was Sept. 18.

The company is raising the funds for research and development activity, CEO Robert Scribner told BizWest.

Scribner added that the company is developing a novel therapy for oxygen delivery in lung-injured patients.


 